TheBinghamton Community Orchestra is presenting "Nordic Treasures" on Sunday, February 11 at 3pm in the Maine-Endwell Middle School. Our guest is Music Director Evan Meccarello about the program which features music by Einojuhani Rautavaara, Jean Sibelius, Niels Gade, Ethel Smyth, along with STMTA concerto competition winner Sua Choi performing Max Bruch's Violin Concerto