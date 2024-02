Corning Civic Music presents a concert by Trio Con Brio Copenhagen on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium. We hear from the cellist of the ensemble, Soo-Kyung Hong about the program, how the trio met and started performing together, and about her Grancino cello. We also hear from Hank Jonas about the Corning Civic Music, which has been presenting top-flight performers for nearly a century.