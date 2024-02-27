© 2024 WSKG

Ayana Del Valle tells the story of Billie Holiday at the Cider Mill Stage

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:27 AM EST
Photo credit: BLAST

BLAST Productions presents Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill March 1, 2, and 3 and again March 8, 9, and 10 in the Cider Mill Stage, 2 South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30, with Sunday matinees at 2:30. We hear from Ayana Del Valle about the play, set in the place where Billie Holliday really performed toward the end of her life. She talks about the joy of getting to sing many of her favorite songs, and how she takes care of herself while taking on this challenging role.
Arts
