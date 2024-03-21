The Cornell Concert Series welcomes tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain and his ensemble TISRA for a concert on Friday, March 22 at 7:30pm in Bailey Hall on the Cornell University campus. Recent Grammy-award winner Zakir Hussain joins us to talk about his trio and the many influences that make up North Indian Classical Music. We also hear from Concert Manager Deb Justice about his last performance at Cornell and the next concert on the calendar.