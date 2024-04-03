© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSKG thanks our sponsors...

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates a "Roman Holiday"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT
Photo credit: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents its final concert of the season. "Roman Holiday" features music by Ottorino Respighi, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Cornell University professor Robert SIerra. Music Director Daniel Hege joins us to talk about this colorful and exciting program.

Roman Holiday
Sat, Apr 6 2024 @ 7:30PM
Broome County Forum Theatre, 236 Washington Street, Binghamton, NY

Conductor: Daniel Hege

Roberto Sierra: Fandangos
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien
Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome

Kids 17 and under get in for free, courtesy of M&T Bank, our Symphonic Series Sponsor! Call the Box Office to request free kids tickets: 607-723-3931. 

Pre-Concert Chat, 6:30pm, Recital Hall: Julia Grella O'Connell, D.M.A. (Binghamton Philharmonic Director of Education and Community Engagement)
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder