The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates a "Roman Holiday"

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents its final concert of the season. "Roman Holiday" features music by Ottorino Respighi, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Cornell University professor Robert SIerra. Music Director Daniel Hege joins us to talk about this colorful and exciting program.

Roman Holiday

Sat, Apr 6 2024 @ 7:30PM

Broome County Forum Theatre, 236 Washington Street, Binghamton, NY

Conductor: Daniel Hege

Roberto Sierra: Fandangos

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome

Kids 17 and under get in for free, courtesy of M&T Bank, our Symphonic Series Sponsor! Call the Box Office to request free kids tickets: 607-723-3931.

Pre-Concert Chat, 6:30pm, Recital Hall: Julia Grella O'Connell, D.M.A. (Binghamton Philharmonic Director of Education and Community Engagement)