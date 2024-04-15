A new look at organ repertoire
The Binghamton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists welcomes organist Randy Steere for a recital of seldom-heard works in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church in Binghamton. He joins us to talk about refreshing the repertoire of the church organist, and about the organ as a concert instrument outside of the liturgical repertoire.
Organ Concert, April 19, 2024
Randy Steere
A Concert for the Future
Toccata on “Amazing Grace” --- J. Christopher Pardini
Kum Ba Yah --- Adolphus Hailstork
Intermezzo from Sonata No. 4 --- Josef Rheinberger
Wedding March --- Margaret Sandresky
Reflections on Arirang: Rolling Hills --- A. Young Kim
Adagio and Fugue in F Minor --- Adolphus Hailstork
New Era --- Nigel Ogden
Ricercare --- Gian Carlo Menotti
Andante from Sonata in E Minor--- Florence Price
Prayer for Peace --- Paul Fey
Toccata, Op 1 --- on Kristian Fjellestad