A new look at organ repertoire

The Binghamton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists welcomes organist Randy Steere for a recital of seldom-heard works in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church in Binghamton. He joins us to talk about refreshing the repertoire of the church organist, and about the organ as a concert instrument outside of the liturgical repertoire.

Organ Concert, April 19, 2024

Randy Steere

A Concert for the Future

Toccata on “Amazing Grace” --- J. Christopher Pardini

Kum Ba Yah --- Adolphus Hailstork

Intermezzo from Sonata No. 4 --- Josef Rheinberger

Wedding March --- Margaret Sandresky

Reflections on Arirang: Rolling Hills --- A. Young Kim

Adagio and Fugue in F Minor --- Adolphus Hailstork

New Era --- Nigel Ogden

Ricercare --- Gian Carlo Menotti

Andante from Sonata in E Minor--- Florence Price

Prayer for Peace --- Paul Fey

Toccata, Op 1 --- on Kristian Fjellestad