© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSKG thanks our sponsors...

A new look at organ repertoire

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
Photo credit: Randy Steere

The Binghamton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists welcomes organist Randy Steere for a recital of seldom-heard works in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church in Binghamton. He joins us to talk about refreshing the repertoire of the church organist, and about the organ as a concert instrument outside of the liturgical repertoire.

Organ Concert, April 19, 2024
Randy Steere
A Concert for the Future

Toccata on “Amazing Grace” --- J. Christopher Pardini

Kum Ba Yah --- Adolphus Hailstork

Intermezzo from Sonata No. 4 --- Josef Rheinberger

Wedding March --- Margaret Sandresky

Reflections on Arirang: Rolling Hills --- A. Young Kim

Adagio and Fugue in F Minor --- Adolphus Hailstork

New Era --- Nigel Ogden

Ricercare --- Gian Carlo Menotti

Andante from Sonata in E Minor--- Florence Price

Prayer for Peace --- Paul Fey

Toccata, Op 1 --- on Kristian Fjellestad
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder