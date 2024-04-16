© 2024 WSKG

Opera Ithaca presents a suspenseful opera

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Opera Ithaca presents Benjamin Britten's and Myfanwy Piper's operatic adaptation of Henry James' unsettling psychological study The Turn of the Screw In two performances: Friday, April 19 at 7pm and again on Sunday, April 21 at 2pm in the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca. We hear from soprano Lynn Craver, who sings the role of the Governess, about the events that make her character question her sanity, and from Stage Director Susannah Berryman about setting the tone of ambiguity in the opera.
