The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble sings about "Pax Mundi"
The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble presents "Pax Mundi" in two performances: Sunday, April 21 at 7pm in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 109 Oak Avenue in Ithaca, and then again on Sunday, April 28 at 4pm in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, just off Hanshaw Road in Northeast Ithaca. Music DIrector Sean Linfors joins us to talk about the program.
Pax Mundi
Sunday April 21 at 7 PM
St. Lukes Lutheran Church
109 Oak Avenue
Ithaca, NY 14850
Sunday April 28 at 4 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
309 Siena Drive
Ithaca, NY 14850
PAX MUNDI
The Beatitudes – Arvo Pärt
Bogoroditse Djevo – Arvo Pärt
Magnificat – Arvo Pärt
Gospel – Alvin Singleton
The Songs of Salomone – Salamone Rossi
Mass Excerpts Pax: Communion – Leonard Bernstein
Excerpts from the Mass – Amy Beach
Sing My Child – Sara Quartel