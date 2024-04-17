The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble sings about "Pax Mundi"

The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble presents "Pax Mundi" in two performances: Sunday, April 21 at 7pm in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 109 Oak Avenue in Ithaca, and then again on Sunday, April 28 at 4pm in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, just off Hanshaw Road in Northeast Ithaca. Music DIrector Sean Linfors joins us to talk about the program.



PAX MUNDI

The Beatitudes – Arvo Pärt

Bogoroditse Djevo – Arvo Pärt

Magnificat – Arvo Pärt

Gospel – Alvin Singleton

The Songs of Salomone – Salamone Rossi

Mass Excerpts Pax: Communion – Leonard Bernstein

Excerpts from the Mass – Amy Beach

Sing My Child – Sara Quartel