Stamford Friends of Music opens its season

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY open their season with pianist Einav Yarden who plays a recital of music by Carl Philipp Emmanuel Bach, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Robert Schumann on Sunday, April 21 in the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford. We get a little off topic to hear about a fascinating work from her repertoire with orchestra, the Piano Concerto of Viktor Ullmann.

C.P.E. Bach – Arioso and Variations in F major, Wq. 118/4

Haydn – Variations in F minor, Hob. XVII/6

C.P.E. Bach – Sonata in C minor, Wq. 65/31

-- intermission ---

Schumann – Kreisleriana, Op. 16