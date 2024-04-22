Franz Schubert is the star in a Musicians' Choice concert

There is lots of drama in store as the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakespresents another Musicians' Choice Chamber Concert featuring the Masuno Quartet performing an all-Schubert program of two of Franz Schubert's last works. We hear from violist Joanne Lowe and cellist Shade Zajac about the String Quartet "Death and the Maiden", as well as the Cello Quintet.

April 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Park Church in Elmira, NY

OSFL Principal Strings Quartetto Masuno

Augusto Diemecke, violin

Debrah Devine, violin

Joanne Lowe, viola

Christine Lowe-Diemecke, cello

Shade Zajac, cello

Performing Franz Schubert's Cello Quintet and

String Quartet No. 14 "Death and the Maiden"