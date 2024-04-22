© 2024 WSKG

Franz Schubert is the star in a Musicians' Choice concert

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
Photo credit: Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes

There is lots of drama in store as the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakespresents another Musicians' Choice Chamber Concert featuring the Masuno Quartet performing an all-Schubert program of two of Franz Schubert's last works. We hear from violist Joanne Lowe and cellist Shade Zajac about the String Quartet "Death and the Maiden", as well as the Cello Quintet.

April 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Park Church in Elmira, NY
OSFL Principal Strings      Quartetto Masuno
Augusto Diemecke, violin
Debrah Devine, violin
Joanne Lowe, viola
Christine Lowe-Diemecke, cello
Shade Zajac, cello

Performing Franz Schubert's Cello Quintet and
String Quartet No. 14 "Death and the Maiden"
Arts
Bill Snyder
