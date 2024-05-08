© 2024 WSKG

Gershwin and more from the OSFL

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
Photo credit: OSFL

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes is presenting a Grand Gershwin Celebration on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm in the Clemens Center in Elmira. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada about the concert, which not only features Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and selections from Porgy and Bess, but also two works that may be new to the audience.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes
Toshiyuki Shimada, Music Director & Conductor

Featuring:

Lynnesha Crump, soprano
Fred Redd, baritone
Bryan Pezzone, piano
Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes

Program:

Leviathan by Robert Dusek
Voices Shouting Out by Nkeiru Okoye
Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin

*** Intermission ***

Porgy and Bess – A Concert of Songs by Gershwin
