Gershwin and more from the OSFL

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes is presenting a Grand Gershwin Celebration on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm in the Clemens Center in Elmira. We hear from Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada about the concert, which not only features Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and selections from Porgy and Bess, but also two works that may be new to the audience.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes

Toshiyuki Shimada, Music Director & Conductor

Featuring:

Lynnesha Crump, soprano

Fred Redd, baritone

Bryan Pezzone, piano

Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes

Program:

Leviathan by Robert Dusek

Voices Shouting Out by Nkeiru Okoye

Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin

*** Intermission ***

Porgy and Bess – A Concert of Songs by Gershwin