The Binghamton Community Orchestra presents a concert called Bravado and Beauty on Saturday, May 11 at 7pm in the Maine-Endwell Middle School on Farm to Market Road in Endwell. Music Director Evan Meccarello joins us to talk about the concert, which features music by Ludwig van Beethoven, William Grant, Still, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and features the Tuba Concerto by Edward Gregson with soloist Keith Alcius.