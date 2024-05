The Ithaca Community Orchestrapresents Music for our Time, a concert of music by Aaron Copland, and Catherine Likhuta on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. We hear from Music Director Aaron Burgess about the unifying theme of the program, and about Catherine Likhuta, who was born in Ukraine, and now lives in Australia, but really considers Ithaca her second home.