The Cayuga Chamber Orchestraannounces the choice for the position of the new Music Director at a concert on Sunday, May 19 at 3 pm in the First Presbyterian Church, 315 N. Cayuga Street in Ithaca. We hear from Interim Music Director Grant Cooper, and violinist Christina Bouey, who will be the soloist in Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

D'INDY: Chanson et Danses, Op. 50

VIVALDI: The Four Seasons

Christina Bouey, Violin