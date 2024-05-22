The Peanuts come to life on the Cider Mill Stage

Good grief! Charles Schultz’s Peanuts characters come to life on the Cider Mill Stage in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Originally produced in 1967, the musical tells the story of a day in the life of Charlie Brown. The 1999 Broadway revival won Kristen Chenowith her first Tony Award for her portrayal of Sally Brown.

“I'm not necessarily as familiar with the original version,” said Charlie Brown’s actor Stephen Kane. “I grew up with this version here. It’s one of my earlier introductions into theater.”

The music comes from an album that later became the musical. “Each scene is almost as if it is a comic strip itself,” said Lucy Van Pelt’s actor Kerry Kane. “But they've tied them all together to tell a story of one day in the life of Charlie Brown and all of his friends.”

The show is meant to appeal to both kids and adults. “It's gonna be nostalgic for the people that remember peanuts,” said Kerry Kane. “But if you don't know those characters, it's still going to be an enjoyable show to watch.”

Performances of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown take place at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott from May 24th through June 2nd. Evening performances begin at 7:30pm with matinees at 2:30pm.

Watch Bill Snyder’s interview with Stephen Kane and Kerry Kane (no relation) below