Performers switch roles in Twisted Broadway

The Binghamton Pride Coalition is presenting its annual performance of Twisted Broadway on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 in the Cider Mill Stage, 2 South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott. We hear from director and host Jarod Hinton and the director of the Binghamton Pride Coalition, Chris Waters, who is also the producer of the event about the inspiration for the show, which benefits the Pride Coalition scholarship fund, and the year of planning that goes into the production. They will also be presenting excerpts from the show at the Pride Palooza at Otsiningo Park the previous Saturday.