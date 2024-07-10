The Miro Quartet opens the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens its season with a program by the Miro Quartet called "Voices of Home". We hear from violinist Will Fedkenheuer about the remarkable program that ranges from a quartet by Haydn to 20th and 21st century works.
Miró Quartet: Voices of HomeThursday, July 18, 2024
- 7:00 PM 9:00 PM
- The Farmers' Museum
Microfictions [volume 1] by Caroline ShawLyric by George Walker
Home by Kevin Puts
String Quartet, op. 77, No. 1 by Joseph Haydn