© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Miro Quartet opens the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT
Photo credit: Michael Thad Carter via Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens its season with a program by the Miro Quartet called "Voices of Home". We hear from violinist Will Fedkenheuer about the remarkable program that ranges from a quartet by Haydn to 20th and 21st century works.

Miró Quartet: Voices of HomeThursday, July 18, 2024

  • 7:00 PM 9:00 PM
  • The Farmers' Museum

Microfictions [volume 1] by Caroline ShawLyric by George Walker
Home by Kevin Puts
String Quartet, op. 77, No. 1 by Joseph Haydn
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder