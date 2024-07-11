Two feuding families set up a battle of the sexes

The Summer Savoyards are presenting Gilbert and Sullivan's rarely-performed operetta Princess Ida in three performances, Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20 at 7:30 both nights, with a Sunday matinee on July 21 at 3pm in the Chamber Hall of the Anderson Center on the BInghamton University campus. We hear from Stage Director Mark Roth about this battle of the sexes which satirizes feminism, women's education and Darwinian evolution, which were controversial topics in conservative Victorian England, along with some unfortunate family dynamics.