The Cutler Botanic Gardens present their annual celebration of Shakespeare and nature with Much Ado in the Gardenon Sunday, July 21 from noon to 4pm next to the Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Farmers' Market on Upper Front Sreet north of Binghamton. We hear from the coordinator, Eve Berman, who is also a Master Gardener, about the many musical, theatrical, and family activities available during the event.