The Franklin Stage Company presents a ground-breaking play

The Franklin Stage Companyis presenting Alice Childress' ground-breaking play Trouble in Mind through July 21 in Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, with Saturday matinees at 3pm and Sunday performances at 5pm. We hear from two members of the cast, MaConnia Chesser and Adara Alston about the history of the play that encountered problems that resulted in it not moving to Broadway after its successful run Off-Broadway, and how life imitated art, as some of those issues are addressed in this surprisingly hilarious play.

