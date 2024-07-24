© 2024 WSKG

Southern Tier Actors Read present a play that was almost too controversial to be produced

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT
Photo credit: Southern Tier Actors Read

Southern Tier Actors Read is presenting a reading of Henrik Ibsen's ground-breaking play Ghosts in three performances, July 26 at 7pm, and July 27 and 28 at 2pm in the Carousel Theatre in the Ground Floor of the Roberson Museum and Science Center, 30 Front Street in Binghamton. We hear from director Chris Nickerson, who fills us in on the background of this play that shocked Europe in the 1880s, since its content includes themes that were not talked about in polite conversation.
Bill Snyder
