Legendary pianist Richard Goode performs in Cooperstown

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festivalwelcomes legendary pianist Richard Goode for an all-Beethoven program on Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm in the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, Artistic Director Linda Chesis joins us to tell the story of how this recital came about and how Goode's reputation is so strongly linked to Beethoven's sonatas. She also gives us a preview of the next concert which features blues and jazz vocalist Catherine Russell.