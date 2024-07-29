© 2024 WSKG

Legendary pianist Richard Goode performs in Cooperstown

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published July 29, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
Photo credit: Steve Riskind via Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festivalwelcomes legendary pianist Richard Goode for an all-Beethoven program on Tuesday, July 30 at 7pm in the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, Artistic Director Linda Chesis joins us to tell the story of how this recital came about and how Goode's reputation is so strongly linked to Beethoven's sonatas. She also gives us a preview of the next concert which features blues and jazz vocalist Catherine Russell.
Bill Snyder
