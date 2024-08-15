An ancient evil emerges in an idyllic small town

Secrets don’t always stay buried. But what happens when that secret could lead to the destruction of an entire town?

In the small town of Pleasant Brook, New York, everyone seems happy and well mannered. But lurking beneath are secrets lying in wait to emerge and destroy it all from within. Binghamton author Kevin Lucia takes us inside the art of horror writing as he discusses The Horror at Pleasant Brook.

“It's a Creature Feature. It's a classic small town that’s besieged by ancient evil forces,” said Lucia. “But there's also the characters that make up the town. They all have their own inner demons.”

Those inner demons emerge when an ancient mask finds itself in the hands of the wrong person. Soon people begin disappearing and more masks show up to take their place.

Lucia has had several collections of short stories and novellas published through the years including several as part of a larger anthology type series. The Horror at Pleasant Brook, however, was his first full length novel.

“I had tried several novels, but it kind of fell apart,” said Lucia. “The Horror at Pleasant Brook became a simple exercise that I started writing probably about three years ago during Halloween. I decided that I wanted to write something and I wanted to write something where I killed somebody in every chapter. That's how I wanted to move the book.”

Who will make it out of Pleasant Brook alive? Readers will have to keep turning the pages to find out.

The Horror at Pleasant Brook is available now. Listen to the full interview with Kevin Lucia below.