The Merz Piano Trio presents exciting new repertoire in Stamford

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY welcome the Merz Piano Trio for a wide-ranging concert on Sunday, September 15 at 3pm in the First Presbyterian Church 96 Main Street in Stamford. We hear from cellist Julia Wang about the program, how the trio was formed on a snowy day, and how the series of musical competitions they have entered have helped them sharpen their skills.

From the Friends of Music website: Join Merz Trio as we search for song in night’s darknesses. Beginning with the 12th century chants spun by Hildegard von Bingen in her solitary monastic cell, we explore melody sung into and for the night, weaving together a musical conversation that joins the voices of Purcell, Schumann, Alma Mahler, Brahms, and Zemlinsky in works large and small, and brings us right into the twentieth century with Thelonious Monk’s poignantly lonely ode to a dark hour, ‘Round Midnight.

