Opera Ithaca confronts uncomfortable issues in Mozart's brilliant score

Published October 3, 2024 at 1:21 PM EDT
Opera Ithaca presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's and Lorenzo da Ponte's masterpiece, Cosi fan Tutte  an opera which contains a plot full of misogyny. Were Mozart and da Ponte a partner in that misogyny, or were they presenting a satirical look at it. Artistic Director Ben Robinson talks about confronting the uncomfortable themes of the opera head-on, considering the fully fleshed-out characters the opera presents, along with music of extraordinary depth and humor.
