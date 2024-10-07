© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A celebration of legendary musicians

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:53 PM EDT
Photo credit: Corning Civic Music

The Corning Civic Music Association welcomes the Sam Grisman Project for a concert on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorim. Then on Monday, October 14 they perform at 8pm at the Center for the Arts in Homer, 72 South Main Street in Homes. We hear from Sam Grisman about the wealth of music they have to choose from out of the catalogs of David Grisman and Jerry Garcia, and we hear about what it was like growing up in a household where music was being written, practiced, and performed all the time.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder