A celebration of legendary musicians

The Corning Civic Music Association welcomes the Sam Grisman Project for a concert on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm in the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorim. Then on Monday, October 14 they perform at 8pm at the Center for the Arts in Homer, 72 South Main Street in Homes. We hear from Sam Grisman about the wealth of music they have to choose from out of the catalogs of David Grisman and Jerry Garcia, and we hear about what it was like growing up in a household where music was being written, practiced, and performed all the time.