The Friends of Music of Stamford welcome the Shea-Kim Duo

Although their first meeting ended in an argument, violinist Brendan Shea and pianist Yerin Kim are not only an award-winning duo, but are a married couple. We hear from them about the program that they will play for the Friends of Music of Stamford, NY, which will include each performing alone.

JS Bach: Sonata No.4 in c minor, BWV 1017

Alfred Schnittke: Suite in the Old Style

Niccolo Paganini: Caprice No.24 in a minor

Franz Joseph Haydn: Variations in f minor

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke, Op.73