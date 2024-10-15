The Friends of Music of Stamford welcome the Shea-Kim Duo
Although their first meeting ended in an argument, violinist Brendan Shea and pianist Yerin Kim are not only an award-winning duo, but are a married couple. We hear from them about the program that they will play for the Friends of Music of Stamford, NY, which will include each performing alone.
JS Bach: Sonata No.4 in c minor, BWV 1017
Alfred Schnittke: Suite in the Old Style
Niccolo Paganini: Caprice No.24 in a minor
Franz Joseph Haydn: Variations in f minor
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke, Op.73