© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Friends of Music of Stamford welcome the Shea-Kim Duo

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:57 AM EDT
Photo credit: Stamford Friends of Music

Although their first meeting ended in an argument, violinist Brendan Shea and pianist Yerin Kim are not only an award-winning duo, but are a married couple. We hear from them about the program that they will play for the Friends of Music of Stamford, NY, which will include each performing alone.

JS Bach: Sonata No.4 in c minor, BWV 1017

Alfred Schnittke: Suite in the Old Style

Niccolo Paganini: Caprice No.24 in a minor

Franz Joseph Haydn: Variations in f minor

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke, Op.73
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder