The Madrigal Choir remembers Bruce Borton

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT
Derek Lee Ragin

The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton presents "Love Never Ends", a concert to honor the memory of long-time conductor Bruce Borton, featuring countertenor Derek Lee Ragin. Guest conductor Theresa Lee-Whiting joins us to talk about the program which features music by Gerald Finzi, Moses Hogan, and by the late Bruce Borton. The centerpiece of the program is "Lux Aeterna" by Morten Lauridsen. The concert is on Sunday, October 27 at 4pm in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street in Binghamton.

Bill Snyder
