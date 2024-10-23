© 2024 WSKG

The regional premiere of a new choral work at Trinity Memorial

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT
Photo credit: Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church

The choir of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church is presenting the regional premiere of a new work, the Requiem Novum by Swedish composer Mårten Jansson on Sunday, November 3 at 4pm in the church, at 44 Main Street in Binghamton. We hear from the Director of Music, Randall Frye about how he accidentally encountered the work and immediately knew he had to perform it. Soprano Christina Taylor talks about learning the music, and how her part is a marked departure from the standard form of a requiem mass.

Bill Snyder
