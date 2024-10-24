The Lyric Sounds of Flute and Piano in two locations

Flutist Jeanne Sperber joins us to talk about her joint recital with pianist Michael Salmirs, "The Lyric Sounds of Flute and Piano" to be presented in two performances. On Friday, November 1 at 7:30 they perform as part of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes' Musicians' Choice Chamber music series in North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Avenue in Elmira. Then they perform in the Casadesus Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the Binghamton University campus on Sunday, November 10 at 4. She tells about playing works that that she has been playing for most of her life, and what brings her back to them.