The Binghamton Philharmonic celebrates a milestone with "Thresholds"

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents a concert called "Thresholds". Music Director Daniel Hege explains that the title comes from the opening work by young composer Hilary Purrington (pictured above) followed by Felix Mendelssohn's concert overture "The Hebrides", sometimes called "Fingal's Cave", since it was inspired by Mendelssohn's visit to that spot. The second half consists of the Symphony No.6 by Anton Bruckner to celebrate 200 years since his birth. Daniel Hege has looked through the files and this is probably the first time the orchestra has played a symphony by Bruckner, and he mentions that there may be visitors from out of town, since Bruckner's fans travel long distances to hear his music.