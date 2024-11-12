Binghamton University's Opera Workshop presents an opera based on a children's book.

The Binghamton University Opera Workshop, in conjunction with the Cinema Department, presents the regional premiere of an opera based on the children's book "How Nanita Learned to Make Flan" by Campbell Geeslin. Stage Director David Toulson and Lecturer in Lyric Diction & Community Engagement Jean Goodheart join us to outline the plot, talk about the history of the opera, and how the Cinema Department has aided in the production.