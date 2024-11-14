© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Binghamton Community Orchestra presents "Marvels of Melody"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 14, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST
Photo credit: Binghamton Community Orchestra

The Binghamton Community Orchestra welcomes STMTA Competition Winner Michael Wong as soloist in their "Marvels of Melody" concert on Saturday, November 23 at 7 in the Maine-Endwell Middle School. He is soloist in Fritz Kreisler's " Preludium and Allegro". Music Director Evan Meccarello joins us to talk about the program, which includes the famous "Unfinished" Symphony by Franz Schubert and the Symphony No.2 of Alexander Borodin. He also tells how some music by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk wrote for an anti-Ukrainian Soviet propaganda film has become a anthem to Ukrainian solidarity.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder