The Binghamton Community Orchestra presents "Marvels of Melody"

The Binghamton Community Orchestra welcomes STMTA Competition Winner Michael Wong as soloist in their "Marvels of Melody" concert on Saturday, November 23 at 7 in the Maine-Endwell Middle School. He is soloist in Fritz Kreisler's " Preludium and Allegro". Music Director Evan Meccarello joins us to talk about the program, which includes the famous "Unfinished" Symphony by Franz Schubert and the Symphony No.2 of Alexander Borodin. He also tells how some music by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk wrote for an anti-Ukrainian Soviet propaganda film has become a anthem to Ukrainian solidarity.