The Friends of Music of Stamford welcome a versatile musician

Asiya Korepanova is a pianist and also an organist. She performs in both capacities in a free concert presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford, New York on Sunday, December 1 at 3pm in the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street in Stamford. She joins us to talk about the program and her great love for arranging transcriptions. Having grown up in Russia where most churches do not have organs, she tells how she became drawn to the instrument and how difficult it was to find an instrument to practice on.