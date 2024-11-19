© 2024 WSKG

The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton presents its annual Lessons and Carols

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:07 PM EST
Photo credit: Madrigal Choir of Binghamton

It's an annual tradition as the Madrigal Choir of Binghamton presents Lessons and Carols for Christmas on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street in Binghamton. The concert also features organist John Isenberg and the recorder/guitar duo Simple Gifts. We hear from the conductor of of this concert, John Vaida. He is a candidate to become the next Music Director of the Madrigal Choir. He tells us about putting together the program and matching the musical selections with the readings, and presenting a wide variety of musical styles. He also tells about his extensive music background, which includes a significant amount of international travel.

