The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton presents its annual Lessons and Carols

It's an annual tradition as the Madrigal Choir of Binghamton presents Lessons and Carols for Christmas on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street in Binghamton. The concert also features organist John Isenberg and the recorder/guitar duo Simple Gifts. We hear from the conductor of of this concert, John Vaida. He is a candidate to become the next Music Director of the Madrigal Choir. He tells us about putting together the program and matching the musical selections with the readings, and presenting a wide variety of musical styles. He also tells about his extensive music background, which includes a significant amount of international travel.