The Kitchen Theatre lives up to its name with two food-oriented plays

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST
Photo credit: Walking on Water and Fitz&Starts Productions

Food is the subject at the Kitchen Theatre with two plays. Comfort Food features three mini-musicals for adults with performances December 6, 7, and 8 and 13, 14, and 15 with Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 4. Then for families, The Sisters Fitz&Startz: Cook with Kids has performances on December 7 and 14 at 1pm and 3pm and December 8 and 15 at 1pm in the Kitchen Theatre, 417 West State Street in Ithaca. We hear from the creators of these plays, Rachel Lampert and Priscilla Hummel, about putting actors through culinary exercises while they sing and try not to cut off their fingers.

