The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers give the gift of music

It's a "Feast of Carols" from the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers on Sunday, December 8 at 4pm in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. Founder and Music Director Dr. Baruch Whitehead joins us to talk about the program that mixes traditional favorites with lesser-known works that are sure to become new favorites. He also tells how he became acquainted with the music of prolific composer Lena McLin whose Christmas Cantata is a highlight of the program.