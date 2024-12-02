The OSFL presents a full day of events in its "Holiday Traditions Together"

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes is offering a full day of events as part of its "Holiday Traditions Together". Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada leads the orchestra and chorus in the main concert at 3 in the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira. He joins us to talk about the highlights of the program, which include tenor Jonathan Boyd, who is also with us to talk about returning to his home area, along with his wife, soprano Malinda Haslett, and how they literally met onstage. The Young People's Orchestra also performs at 2:15 in the Upper Lobby. Admission is free for children under 18, and college students can get a discount.