The Downtown Singers continue a beloved tradition

For over 40 years the Downtown Singers have been presenting annual performances of George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah. We hear from the new Artistic Director, Robert Manners about this year's performance on Saturday, December 14 at 7pm in Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street in Johnson City. He tells about the excitement that both long-time singers and new members feel at performing this work, and how many options are built into the score so that performances are different every year. This year the soloists are Martha Guth, Dawn Pierce, Vale Rideout, and long-time favorite, Timothy LeFebvre.