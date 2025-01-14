The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble braves the cold to present two concerts

The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble presents its Winter Concert in two locations. On Sunday, January 26 they perform at 3pm in the Anderson Center Theatre on the Hartwick College campus, and the next weekend, February 2, they perform at 3pm in the United Ministries at 1 Church Street in Delhi. Music Director Uli Speth joins us to talk about the program, which includes music of a 19th Century Brazilian composer whose music is just now coming to light.