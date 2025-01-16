A beloved film transformed into a musical

The film 9 to 5 is a classic comedy that stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman. To turn it into a musical, none other than Dolly Parton was tasked with writing the songs. SRO Producions is presenting it in the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. Andrea Gregori, who plays the Lily Tomlin role, and Zach Curtis, who chews the scenery in the Dabney Coleman role join us tell us about how the story transfers from screen to stage, and how it uses comedy to address serious workplace issues, and about their cast mates who keep challenging each other to not laugh.