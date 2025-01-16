© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A beloved film transformed into a musical

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:55 PM EST
Photo credity: SRO Productions

The film 9 to 5 is a classic comedy that stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman. To turn it into a musical, none other than Dolly Parton was tasked with writing the songs. SRO Producions is presenting it in the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. Andrea Gregori, who plays the Lily Tomlin role, and Zach Curtis, who chews the scenery in the Dabney Coleman role join us tell us about how the story transfers from screen to stage, and how it uses comedy to address serious workplace issues, and about their cast mates who keep challenging each other to not laugh.

Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder