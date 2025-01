The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes present the next in their Musicians' Choice Chamber Series. "Music Speaks" features the Storied Winds, formed by oboist Lesley McClelland, bassonist David Resig, and our guest, hornist Clarire McKenney. She talks about the program, which includes music by Wolfgang Mozart, Eugene Bozza, and Alan Hovhaness, along with solos from each of them, narrated by the others.