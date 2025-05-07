Friends and family gather for a special performance of "Messiah"

The Cantata Singers of Elmira present a historically-informed performance of Handel's oratorio Messiah on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30pm in Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street in Elmira. Music Director Will Wickham and oboist Caroline Giassi talk about using period instruments and how styles of singing and playing differ from modern practices, and about how this performance is sort of a "family reunion" among musicians who have worked together previously.