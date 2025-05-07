© 2025 WSKG

Friends and family gather for a special performance of "Messiah"

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT

The Cantata Singers of Elmira present a historically-informed performance of Handel's oratorio Messiah on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30pm in Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street in Elmira. Music Director Will Wickham and oboist Caroline Giassi talk about using period instruments and how styles of singing and playing differ from modern practices, and about how this performance is sort of a "family reunion" among musicians who have worked together previously.
Arts
Bill Snyder
See stories by Bill Snyder