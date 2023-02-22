© 2023 WSKG

One of the first-ever operas is presented at Binghamton University

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published February 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST
Opera was in its infancy when Claudio Monteverdi wrote the first opera based on historical events, "The Coronation of Poppea". The Opera Workshop of Binghamton University presents performances of it this weekend. We hear from Music Director Julius Abrahams, soprano Emma Bennett, and tenor Alexander Bonner about performing music so different from what they are used to, and about playing characters driven by ambition, who leave a stream of victims behind them on their way to their goal.

