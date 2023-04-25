© 2023 WSKG

Arts Events

Opera Ithaca presents a racy romp through classic literature

WSKG | By Bill Snyder
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Orpheus Banner - WSKG.png
Photo credit: Opera Ithaca
Jacques Offenbach's Orpheus in the Underworld is a twisted version of the story of Orpheus and Euridice. It was limping along with sparse audiences until a Parisian critic lambasted it as being an affront to classic literature, and an attack on morality. Suddenly it was the hottest ticket in Paris, and its popularity has never waned. Opera Ithaca is presenting this glittering and hilarious operetta, and we hear from director Benjamin Robinson about the production.

Arts Events
Bill Snyder
