Opera Ithaca presents a racy romp through classic literature

Jacques Offenbach's Orpheus in the Underworld is a twisted version of the story of Orpheus and Euridice. It was limping along with sparse audiences until a Parisian critic lambasted it as being an affront to classic literature, and an attack on morality. Suddenly it was the hottest ticket in Paris, and its popularity has never waned. Opera Ithaca is presenting this glittering and hilarious operetta, and we hear from director Benjamin Robinson about the production.