The next OSFL concert has something for everyone
The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents "Together We are Sound" on March 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM in the Clemens Center in Elmira. It includes the OSFL Chorus, the Young People's Orchestra, as well as Hertzog Competition winners Jocelyn Hsu, harp, Austin Vitello, bassoon, and treble soloist Ian Clark. Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada joins us to talk about the wide-ranging program with so many moving parts.
Florence Price – Andante moderato for StringsAntonio
Antonio Vivaldi – Bassoon Concerto in E Minor
Claude Debussy – Dances for Harp and String Orchestra
Tyler S. Grant – In Your Wildest Dreams
Antonín Dvořák – Slavonic Dances Op. 46, No. 1 and 2
Gary Brown – The Happy Throng (world premiere)
Ralph Vaughan Williams – Serenade to Music
Leonard Bernstein – Chichester Psalms, with treble voice soloist, Ian Clark