Author Interviews with Host Crystal Sarakas
Off The Page podcasts
Off the PageJasmine Brown, author of TWICE AS HARD, talks about the historical obstacles Black women faced to become physicians.
Off the PageAuthor Kate Heartfield talks about her book, THE EMBROIDERED BOOK, a historical fantasy that tells the story of Marie Antoinette and her sister, Maria Caroline.
Off the PageCuban-American author Jose Pablo Iriarte talks with host Crystal Sarakas about writing about complicated relationships, finding the emotion in storytelling, and about his recent nomination for the Hugo Award for Best Short Story.
Off The Page from WSKG · Episode 17 - Journalist Keri Blakinger on her memoir "Corrections in Ink" Keri Blakinger is the author of CORRECTIONS IN INK, a…
Off The Page from WSKG · Episode 12 - Bree Barton and ZIA ERASES THE WORLD Ithaca author Bree Barton talks with host Crystal Sarakas about depression, the…
Author and disability rights activist Elsa Sjunneson talks with host Crystal Sarakas about disability representation in the media, harmful tropes, and…
Off The Page from WSKG · Episode 10 - Julie Zickefoose talks about Saving Jemima: The Life and Love of a Hard Luck Jay Julie Zickefoose joins host Crystal…
Oneonta author Tom Morgan takes us inside a small-town murder trial, from beginning to end, in his book A TRIAL IN COOPERSTOWN.
Off The Page from WSKG · Anne Bailey - The Weeping TimeBetween 1760 and 1860, more than 1.2 million enslaved men, women and children were sold in the…
Off The Page from WSKG · Off the Page - Jennifer CrowJennifer Crow has been writing poetry since she was a little girl. Her poems explore the edges of…