WSKG invites you to join us for our first annual Be My Neighbor Day event! This special community celebration will bring families together to learn about kindness, giving back, and the incredible organizations that make our neighborhood a better place.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: WSKG, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY
VENDORS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
Family Enrichments mission is to provide supportive services for the optimal development of children and families. Give us a call to learn more!
Family Enrichment Network
Child Care Resource Center
24 Cherry Street
Johnson City, NY 13790
www.familyenrichment.org
(607) 723-8313 Ext. 829
1-800-281-8741
referrals@familyenrichment.org
The Lee Barta Community Center brings together neighbors to make the North and East Sides of Binghamton a healthier place!
We are also the home of the Fresh Cycles program. We collaborate with residents and partners to hold cooking classes, physical activity events, community clean-ups and more!
We can be reached at 607 238-1005. You can also find and follow us on Facebook at Healthy Lifestyles Coalition.
The mission of the Vestal Public Library is to be recognized as the resource for life-long learning, community involvement, and entertainment. Located in the heart of the community, the library will provide a welcoming, accessible, comfortable, and safe environment for users of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds.
To learn more about Vestal Public Library please visit our website: www.vestalpubliclibrary.org
Broome County Office of Emergency Services has 6 divisions that support public safety throughout the whole community. Our main goal for families is keeping them safe and getting them prepared!
You can contact our office at eoc_response@broomecountyny.gov or 607-778-1183.
The Broome County Council of Churches (BCCC) is a non-profit that is dedicated to serving the community through the arms of our wide-ranging programs. CHOW (the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse) works to combat food insecurity in Broome County, servicing over 120 pantries & meal sites. FIAV (Faith in Action Volunteers) mobilizes a network of volunteers to accommodate the needs of our older adults in the county. GGG (Greater Good Grocery) is a non-profit grocery store that was opened in a 20-year old food desert on the Northside of Binghamton. Our Jail Ministry & Hospital Ministry supports incarcerated & hospitalized individuals and their families. They provide pastoral services to these clients.
Mission Statement: Connecting compassion with needs; inspiring growth with dignity.
Mission Statement: Connecting compassion with needs; inspiring growth with dignity.
4-H UNITY Teen Leaders serve as community change agents, leading initiatives that address critical USDA/NIFA goals and drive meaningful improvements in their communities. Through hands-on projects, they develop leadership skills, promote positive change, and strengthen community connections.
To enhance their knowledge and effectiveness, expert "visiting professors"—leaders in various fields, provide specialized education. These sessions offer valuable insights into community development, policy, and social change, equipping teens with the tools and confidence to advocate for a better future. By combining education with action, 4-H UNITY empowers youth to create lasting impact in their communities.
We are a high school based barber program, educating and certifying high school seniors with their New York State master barber certification. In this program each student will complete the required 500 hours, while also taking part in community based opportunities to offer free haircuts to families in need!
The YWCA of Binghamton is committed to empowering women and families by offering a range of programs that support health, education, and economic well-being. Through our ENCOREplus program, we provide breast cancer prevention, screening, and patient navigation services to thousands of women, helping them access life-saving screenings and care. We also engage in community outreach and education on women’s health and wellness. Our upcoming Intergenerational Campus Project will serve as a hub for family-centered services, supporting people of all ages with the resources they need to thrive. At the YWCA, we aim to inspire positive change, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for individuals to lead healthier, more empowered lives.
A dedicated mother of two boys and a Binghamton University graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Studio Art, offering a range of creative services throughout Broome and Tioga counties. Specializing in face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon animals, yard signs, and engaging painting and craft classes.
With over 13 years of experience, Megan is a skilled hairstylist dedicated to creating beautiful, personalized looks for her clients. She specializes in custom color, Brazilian Blowouts, hand-tied extensions, and tailored haircuts designed to complement each individual’s unique style.
Founded in 1806, the Broome County Sheriff's Office serves approximately 197,000 residents across 850 square miles in south-central New York. It provides law enforcement, corrections, civil services, and community policing. Key divisions include Patrol, Detectives, Corrections, Civil, Identification, Training, Records, and Business Operations. The office is dedicated to public safety, investigation, and community engagement.
Emergency Dial 911
Non-Emergency Phone: 607-778-1911
Broome County Health Department serves our residents by promoting and protecting public health through education and prevention.
Health Department
225 Front Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
PHONE: 607.778.3930
FAX: 607.778.2838
EMAIL: BCHealth@broomecountyny.gov
The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services mission is to provide diverse year-round leisure activities, recreational facilities and programs that enhances the quality of life for Broome County Residents and visitors alike and preserves it for future generations. We oversee and maintain Nathaniel Cole Park, Dorchester Park, Greenwood Park, Grippen Park, Roundtop Picnic Area, Hawkins Pond Nature Area, Otsiningo Park, Forget Me Not Memorial Garden and Greenlight Network Grand Slam Park.
Our park systems provide diverse, year-round recreational and leisure opportunities for over 2 million visitors a year. Visitors enjoy the special events, sand beaches, picnic areas, picnic shelters, play structures, family campground, boating, courts, fields, ice skating, miles of trails for walking, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and much more.
Contact Information: Call 607-778-2193; www.gobroomecounty.com/parks ; Facebook @BROOMECOUNTYPARKS
Ross Park Zoo is America's 5th oldest zoo, celebrating its 150th year in 2025! Our mission is to empower an inclusive conservation community through nature-based play and learning that sparks empathy and action on behalf of wildlife and wild places. The zoo is a 1-mile loop of paved path that includes a lovely nature walk along the Wolf Woods. We are home to some truly unique animals such as the Binturong (bearcat), red pandas, Pallas's cats, and so many more! We offer birthday parties and conservation-focused education programs year-round. Starting in 2023, the zoo now operates 363 days a year (closed Christmas and Thanksgiving), so come visit us anytime!
To learn more, contact us at info@rossparkzoo.org or call (607) 724 - 5461.
The NoMa Community Center is a hub for learning, collaboration, and neighborhood growth. Founded in 2018 as an offshoot of Safe Streets, it fosters a tight-knit, engaged community by bridging residents, businesses, and local organizations. Located on Binghamton’s West Side, NoMa partners with over 10 agencies to provide resources, events, and programs that support a vibrant and connected neighborhood.
Good Neighbors is a local volunteer nonprofit food recovery organization. Building relationships with pantries and other organizations to distribute food that would otherwise go to waste.
Krista Bunzey
Director NY
607-444-2448
