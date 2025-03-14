The Broome County Council of Churches (BCCC) is a non-profit that is dedicated to serving the community through the arms of our wide-ranging programs. CHOW (the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse) works to combat food insecurity in Broome County, servicing over 120 pantries & meal sites. FIAV (Faith in Action Volunteers) mobilizes a network of volunteers to accommodate the needs of our older adults in the county. GGG (Greater Good Grocery) is a non-profit grocery store that was opened in a 20-year old food desert on the Northside of Binghamton. Our Jail Ministry & Hospital Ministry supports incarcerated & hospitalized individuals and their families. They provide pastoral services to these clients.



Mission Statement: Connecting compassion with needs; inspiring growth with dignity.



