If you’re a frequent WSKG listener and/or watcher, please consider joining WSKG’s Community Advisory Board (CAB). CAB members guide WSKG’s programming decisions and help WSKG better understand the needs and interests of its audience.

WSKG Community Advisory Board members come from a broad cross-section of the audiences WSKG serves. Although Community Advisory Board members play solely an advisory role, their valuable recommendations strengthen WSKG’s service to our community.

WSKG is not currently accepting CAB applications. If you’re interested in serving on the CAB in the future, or if you have any other questions about the CAB, please reach out to John Bell at jbell@wskg.org.

CAB meetings, which are open to the public, follow WSKG's meeting policy as determined by WSKG's Board of Trustees. That policy may be reviewed here.

Four CAB meetings are scheduled for the 2023 fiscal year:

All dates are Thursdays at 6pm

January 12, 2023 5:30pm via Zoom



April 13, 2023 5:30pm via Zoom



July 24, 2023 5:30pm via Zoom



October 12, 2023 7:00pm at Vestal Studio

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all meetings will be held via voice/video conferencing – please contact John Bell for more specific information on how to join meetings. (607) 729-0100 x307 or jbell@wskg.org.





COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Marcus Wilson

Sanjay Prasad

Nina Collavo

Mushtaq Bilal

Kaitlin Cutler

Elizabeth Brando

Kirsty Buchanan

Susie Li

Jess Schatzel

Thea Halo

Steve Kettelle

Shoba Agneshwar

Tom Callaghan

Alexandria Lynch

Nathan Butler

Maria Chaves Daza

Karen Howard

Barbara Wolfson

Jocelyn Young

Ellen Kosik Williams

Rev. Peg French

Ted Andrews



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What does the CAB do, exactly?

The CAB works to understand the educational and cultural needs of our community, and to make sure that WSKG’s services meet those needs. CAB members’ collective insight guides WSKG’s programming and policy decisions.

How are CAB members selected?

WSKG reviews all CAB applications. Applicants who best demonstrate a passion for public radio and TV, along with an interest in the well-being of their neighbors, are typically chosen to serve on the CAB. WSKG seeks to assemble a CAB representative of the racial, ethnic, religious, ideological, and geographic diversity of the region it serves.

Are CAB members paid?

No. This is a volunteer position.

What kind of commitment does WSKG ask of CAB members?

The CAB meets four times a year. Each meeting lasts about an hour and a half. CAB members serve a three-year term.

What happens at CAB meetings?

At each meeting, CAB members are briefed on WSKG’s current initiatives, then discuss the potential impact of those initiatives. Typical discussion questions include:

