Archeology of the Southern Tier (Broome & Tioga) The First 3000 Years
Archeology of the Southern Tier (Broome & Tioga) The First 3000 Years
Presented by Richard Price longtime surface archeology enthusiast. Mr. Price will explain the topography of the area and the artifacts typically found in the Southern Tier. Discussion will include Glacial movement across the Southern Tier and significant archeological sites and finds in our local area.
The Vestal Museum /Vestal Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Artist Group Info
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum /Vestal Public Library
320 Vestal Pkwy EVestal, New York 13850
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov