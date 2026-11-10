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Archeology of the Southern Tier (Broome & Tioga) The First 3000 Years

Archeology of the Southern Tier (Broome & Tioga) The First 3000 Years

Presented by Richard Price longtime surface archeology enthusiast. Mr. Price will explain the topography of the area and the artifacts typically found in the Southern Tier. Discussion will include Glacial movement across the Southern Tier and significant archeological sites and finds in our local area.

The Vestal Museum /Vestal Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Vestal Museum

Artist Group Info

mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum /Vestal Public Library
320 Vestal Pkwy E
Vestal, New York 13850
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
https://www.vestalmuseum.org